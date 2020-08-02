Essential reporting in volatile times.

PARIS WILSON MCSWEENEY JR., 72, of Huntington, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born December 1, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Paris Wilson McSweeney Sr. and Mildred Esque McSweeney. He is survived by his wife, Diana Wrightsel McSweeney; four children; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Paris was a member of the US Army, having served for twenty-seven years before retiring from the military. He was a retired employee of the US Postal Service, serving for twenty-five years. From 2000 to 2020, Paris was the minister at the 1st Baptist Church of Guyandotte. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Evangelist Nathan Sayers. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 3, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

