Pascal Larry Hodge
SYSTEM

PASCAL LARRY HODGE, 88, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord May 26, 2022. He was born September 16, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Basil and Sophrona "Evelyn" Hodge Wroten. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora "Frances" Collins Hodge, and one daughter, Kathryn Hysell. He was a retired welder. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping. He was a loving, kind, and caring son, husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children: Allene (Larry) Lambert of Ranger, W.Va., Larry (Rhonda) Hodge of Lesage, W.Va., Joe (Tracy) Hodge of Lesage, W.Va., and Lola (Mike) Fincham of Lesage, W.Va.; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Special thanks to his granddaughter, Lisa Kinnaird, Tracy Trippett, and others who helped with his care.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you