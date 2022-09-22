PASTOR GARY ROGER WILSON, 77, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with Lord on September 20, 2022. He was born November 27, 1944, in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Jay and Bertha May Rice Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife Bonita Jo Wilson, son Mark David Wilson; and his brothers and sisters James Wilson, Fred Wilson, Don Wilson, Julia Baumgardner, Betty Ford, and Nora Marie Grimes. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served during Vietnam and was awarded many medals including the Purple Heart. He worked at Huntington Alloys and was a Pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Salt Rock where he loved his church family. He is survived by two daughters, Beth Ann Wiles (Chris) and Missy Seeholzer; one son, Stephen Wilson (Shauna); one sister, Harvalee Elkins; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Garett, Abbey, Caid, Taylor, Grant, Madalynn, Myranda, and William; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
