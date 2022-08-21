PASTOR JAMES DONALD IRBY, 83, of Lavalette W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 from 6 to 8: p.m. The Funeral will be on Tuesday, August 23rd, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Irby Family Cemetery in Lavalette, W.Va. Don was born March 16, 1939 in Lavalette W.Va. He was the son of the late Butler and Evelyn Irby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death last year by his loving wife of 63 years, Nila G. Irby. In his younger years, he was a welder by trade at Ensign Electric before becoming a pastor. He pastored several churches including Emmanuel, Bethesda, Union, Crown City and was the founder of Abundant Life Baptist Church which he pastored for over 33 years. As a pastor, he made himself readily available to anyone that needed him at any time. After his retirement, he carried out his ministry as Public Relations with his daughter, Dawnetta, at A&L Home Care. He also was an Entrepreneur with A&I Property Management, LLC. Donald is survived by one son, Jeff Irby (Sharon) of Chesapeake, Ohio; one daughter, Dawnetta Abbett (Larry) of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren: Jamie Casella (Johnathan), Misty Adkins (Mark), Bradley Abbett (Andy), Jeffrey Abbett (Pam); nine great grandchildren: Hayden Adkins, Cheyenne Adkins, Jace Casella, Savannah Adkins, Noah Adkins, Bella Abbett, Rylee Abbett, Gage Abbett, and Rain Abbett; one brother, Ferrell Irby (Libby) of Lavalette, W.Va.; with many great nieces and nephews. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man to pay child support for child of father he killed
- Cabell Huntington Hospital agrees to nearly $5.7 million lawsuit settlement with some retirees
- BUSINESS BEAT: Outback building new restaurant at former Applebee's location
- Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street features authentic Mexican
- Spring Valley star Chafin leaving WVU
- Leep interception saves win for Fairland
- Man remains in hospital one week after being hit by truck
- Colombi's comfort level rising
- Kala Justus Irene Sothen
- Irish restart baseball, hire Ellis as coach
Collections
- Photos: First day of school for Cabell County
- Photos: Dreamland Pool 2022 Dog Swim
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall University
- Photos: Fairland vs. Portsmouth West, football
- Photos: Marshall University Freshman Convocation
- Photos: Marshall Fan Day
- Photos: Local Catholic schools return to class
- Photos: Grand opening ceremony for new outdoor classroom
- Photos: Marshall soccer takes on Radford during exhibition game
- Photos: South Point vs. Boyd County, football