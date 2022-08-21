Pastor James Donald Irby
SYSTEM

PASTOR JAMES DONALD IRBY, 83, of Lavalette W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 from 6 to 8: p.m. The Funeral will be on Tuesday, August 23rd, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Irby Family Cemetery in Lavalette, W.Va. Don was born March 16, 1939 in Lavalette W.Va. He was the son of the late Butler and Evelyn Irby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death last year by his loving wife of 63 years, Nila G. Irby. In his younger years, he was a welder by trade at Ensign Electric before becoming a pastor. He pastored several churches including Emmanuel, Bethesda, Union, Crown City and was the founder of Abundant Life Baptist Church which he pastored for over 33 years. As a pastor, he made himself readily available to anyone that needed him at any time. After his retirement, he carried out his ministry as Public Relations with his daughter, Dawnetta, at A&L Home Care. He also was an Entrepreneur with A&I Property Management, LLC. Donald is survived by one son, Jeff Irby (Sharon) of Chesapeake, Ohio; one daughter, Dawnetta Abbett (Larry) of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren: Jamie Casella (Johnathan), Misty Adkins (Mark), Bradley Abbett (Andy), Jeffrey Abbett (Pam); nine great grandchildren: Hayden Adkins, Cheyenne Adkins, Jace Casella, Savannah Adkins, Noah Adkins, Bella Abbett, Rylee Abbett, Gage Abbett, and Rain Abbett; one brother, Ferrell Irby (Libby) of Lavalette, W.Va.; with many great nieces and nephews. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

