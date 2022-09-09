PASTOR JAMES MICHAEL LUCAS, 78, of Ceredo, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
He was born June 19, 1944, in Cabell County, a son of the late, Lonzo and Vicie Swanson Lucas. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Isaacs Lucas; one son, Jonathan David Lucas; one granddaughter, Cassandra Fitzegerald-Lucas and by four siblings, Clovis, Joe, Glena and Evelyn.
He was pastor of numerous churches over the years and retired from Chapmanville Church of God.
He is survived by one daughter, Alisa Lucas Brown (Douglas); three sons, Michael Keith Lucas, James Rodney Lucas (Mary Ann) and Mark Anthony Lucas; three sisters, Vesta Coleman, Violet Gue, Kathy Beckett (Bernard); two brothers, Ed Lucas and Gail Lucas (Barbara); five grandchildren, Adam Brown (Amelia), Lucas Brown, Sarah Lucas, Michael Aaron Lucas and Derrick Lucas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the East Lynn Church of God with Pastor Jody Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at East Lynn Church of God.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the East Lynn Church of God Ministry to Israel, 23908 East Lynn Road, Wayne, WV 25570.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.