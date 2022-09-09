PASTOR JAMES MICHAEL LUCAS, 78, of Ceredo, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

He was born June 19, 1944, in Cabell County, a son of the late, Lonzo and Vicie Swanson Lucas. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Isaacs Lucas; one son, Jonathan David Lucas; one granddaughter, Cassandra Fitzegerald-Lucas and by four siblings, Clovis, Joe, Glena and Evelyn.

