On Friday, July 16, 2021, PASTOR JIM RICHARDS, 62, died at his home in Kenova. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Jim was born August 3, 1958, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to Gene and Wyoma Richards. He married Becky, his wife of 38 years, and together they had five children. Nearly 30 years ago, Pastor Jim answered his call to the ministry. He has served United Methodist Churches in six West Virginia counties. For the past 10 years, he has served Kenova United Methodist. He loved and was loved by many. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Becky; his sisters and their spouses, Jane and Rob Fink, Cathy and Steve Nesselrote, Cara and Randy Atkinson; his brother and his spouse, Mike and Debbie Richards; his mother-in-law, Alice Stanley; his daughter and her spouse, Morgan and Ashley Thompson; his sons and their spouses, Patrick and Amen Richards, Bill and Lindsay Richards; his son, Benjamin; his son, Vincent; his grandchildren, Henry, Levi, and Conli; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 at Kenova United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, also at Kenova United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a congregation of your choice. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com
