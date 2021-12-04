PASTOR KEITH WIEBE SR., 76, of Huntington, widower of Rebecca Joy Wiebe, died Dec. 2 at home. He was pastor emeritus of Grace Gospel Church. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Grace Gospel Church; visitation will be after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Dec. 7 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.

