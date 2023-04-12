PATRICIA ANN ASHWORTH RITCHIE, 77 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born July 3, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va.; daughter of the late Frank and Fonda Fluty Ashworth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cyrus Ritchie Jr. Patricia retired from C&P Telephone. She is survived by two brothers, Gary (Jill) Ashworth, David (Amy) Ashworth; one stepdaughter, Michelle (Teddy) Haddox; two stepgrandsons; six nieces; one nephew; and her longtime friend, Gloria Grobe. Graveside services will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Salvation Army in her memory. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

