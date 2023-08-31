The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Patricia Ann Beckett

PATRICIA ANN BECKETT, 74, of Dunlow, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1949, in Dunlow, a daughter of the late Hobert and Mary Ann Crum. Her husband of 53 years, Thomas Beckett Jr., also preceded her in death along with her sister Barbara Ann Sutherland, and one granddaughter, AnaStasia Brooke Perry.

She attended Fairmount United Baptist Church in Dunlow and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 56, Wayne. Patricia was a founding member of the Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department with 46 years of service, and was an agent with Monumental Life Insurance Company, where she retired. In her years after retirement, she served as a caregiver for her husband and parents and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved great-grandchildren.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you