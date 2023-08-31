PATRICIA ANN BECKETT, 74, of Dunlow, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1949, in Dunlow, a daughter of the late Hobert and Mary Ann Crum. Her husband of 53 years, Thomas Beckett Jr., also preceded her in death along with her sister Barbara Ann Sutherland, and one granddaughter, AnaStasia Brooke Perry.
She attended Fairmount United Baptist Church in Dunlow and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 56, Wayne. Patricia was a founding member of the Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department with 46 years of service, and was an agent with Monumental Life Insurance Company, where she retired. In her years after retirement, she served as a caregiver for her husband and parents and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved great-grandchildren.
