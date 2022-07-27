PATRICIA ANN BOSTER, 91, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2022. She was born April 2, 1931, in Milton, daughter of the late Lyle Perry and Ethel Ruby Perry (Estes). She married her high school sweetheart, the late Charles Eugene Boster in 1951. Patricia graduated from Marshall College (University) in 1955 and started her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Putnam County. She also taught in Cabell County. She retired in 1993 to spend time with her grandchildren and travel with friends and family. Patricia was a lifelong member of Milton Baptist Church and served in women's and children's ministries. She was an avid reader and supporter of the Cabell County Public Library where she served as a volunteer board member. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother Roger Perry. She is survived by one daughter, Carol (Harold) Camp; one son Perry (Tina) Boster; one brother Don (Sherry) Perry; sister-in-law Deloris Perry; two grandchildren Kyle (Emily) Boster and Chase (Laura) Boster; one great-grandson Wesley Boster. Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cabell County Library, Hospice of Huntington or Milton Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
