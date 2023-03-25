PATRICIA ANN CALDWELL WORKMAN, 72, of Kenova, widow of Johnny Lee Workman, died March 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. March 27 at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. March 27 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.

