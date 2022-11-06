Patricia Ann Dowdy Wolford
PATRICIA ANN DOWDY WOLFORD, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away October 30, 2022, at home. She was born September 20, 1950, in Logan, W.Va., daughter of the late Gilbert Washington Dowdy and Jewell Dean Brunty Dowdy. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Harry, David, Tommy and Donald. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Gerald Wolford; one son, Terry Wolford (Sonya); one daughter, Tiffany Wolford; brothers,Roger, Jimmy and Jerry Dowdy; sisters, Hazel Maynard and Sheila Chapman; one grandson, Evan; one great granddaughter, Addilynn; one step great grandson, Zack; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank her hospice nurse, Sharon Dunn, and her hospice caregiver, Angie Steed. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

