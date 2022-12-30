Patricia Ann Graziano
SYSTEM

PATRICIA "TISH" ANN GRAZIANO, 58 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Tish was born November 12, 1964, in Worcester, Mass. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Graziano, and brother John Graziano. She was a 1982 graduate of South High School in Worcester, Mass., and a graduate of Marshall University with a bachelor's and Master's in Education. Tish was a dedicated teacher in Mason County, W.Va., for 34 years, spending most of her career at Beale Elementary. In recent years, her most cherished time was spent being "Geezy" to her four grandchildren. Tish is survived by her daughter, Caitlyn Benedict (Aaron); mother Pat Graziano; sister Kathleen Graziano; and grandchildren Jameson, Avelyn, Coleson and Jackson Benedict. Visitation services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ms. Grazi Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home or can be sent to Caitlyn Benedict. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.

