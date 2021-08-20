PATRICIA ANN HUDKINS, 75, of Fort Gay, mother of Tracy Ann Adkins of Prichard, Larry Endicott Jr. of Fort Gay and Gregory Endicott of Louisa, Ky., died Aug. 17. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Smith Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home.
