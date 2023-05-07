PATRICIA ANN HUNTER, 81 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Services will be conducted by Pastor Chuck Lawrence.
She was born on July 31, 1941, in Cookville, Tenn., the daughter of the late Corban and Daffo Fields Stout.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband of 60 years Harold Houston Hunter and daughter Tina Hunter.
She was a retired church secretary with Christ Temple Church.
She is survived by her children and spouses: Todd and Stacy Hunter, Tracy Hunter and Christina and Josh Jackson. Six grandchildren: Amanda Hunter, Kaylee, Ainsley, Gage, Rylie and Joshlyn Jackson. Two great-grandchildren: Ryan Hunter and Maeleigh Bowling. One sister and brother-in-law: Gail and Jimmy Stephenson and two nieces: Robin Clemons and Melanie Todd.
She was a cancer survivor for over 40 years.
She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
