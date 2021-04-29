PATRICIA ANN LESTER, 77, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Patricia was born July 14, 1943, to the late Charles and Ethel Ross. She was a homemaker and a longtime  resident of Kenova, West Virginia. She loved to sing in her free time, and she enjoyed being of service to her family, friends and community. Patricia volunteered for the school’s PTA, was a Home Room Mother and spent time assisting with the Special Olympics. She truly gave the best of herself to everyone who was blessed to have her in their lives. To cherish her memory, Patricia leaves behind her devoted husband of fifty-six years, Jennings Lester; loving daughter, Angela (Tat) Tang of British Columbia; grandchildren, Tanner Lester, Sydney Lester, Jacob Tang and Joey Tang; two great-grandchildren; and her beloved friends, whom she considered family, the Goodrich family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John Lester. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Burial will follow. Family will start to receive friends at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family.

