PATRICIA ANN REYNOLDS, 75 of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was born March 19, 1948, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Irvin and Zuma Shull. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Reynolds and by her siblings, Clifford Shull, Cecil Shull, Billie Shull and Maxine Shull. She is survived by two sons, Rickey Reynolds (Susan) and Danny Reynolds (Betsy); one daughter, Tammy Edwards (Robbie); five sisters, Connie Cremeans (Jim), Gladys Gibbs (Tim), Diane Johnson (John), Joyce Johnson, Kathy Johnson (Ed); two brothers, Charles Shull (Wilma) and Glenville Shull; four grandchildren, Johnathan Edwards, Gavin Reynolds, Kristi Shoemaker and Jessica Drost; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special sisters-in-law, Wanda Shull and Louise Reynolds (Harold); special friend who was more like a son, Dwight Edwards (Toni) and her little angel, Mattie. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Bicker Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Garrett officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

