Patricia Ann Spradling
PATRICIA ANN SPRADLING, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord, and join her husband on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. David Lemming and Rev. Bill Blankenship. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was an active member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where she worked with the hospital/nursing home visitation team and was a volunteer with the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary Group. She was born June 9, 1938, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Clayton and Georgia Hatfield Minor. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Spradling; two brothers, Charles and Clayton Minor; and son-in-law, Phillip Donall. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Georgia Ann Donall of Barboursville and Margo Arbogast (Larry) of South Point, Ohio; four loving grandchildren: Carrie Ann Donall-Sotelo (Carlos), Philip "Pug" Donall, Keisha Adams (Kyle), Kelsey Duty (Eric); and great-grandchildren: Ayden Donall, Judah Duty, Hattie Jane Adams, and Maggie Lou Adams. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

