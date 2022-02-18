PATRICIA ANN STATEN, "PATTY" 84, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Day officiating. Interment will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Patty was born December 20, 1937, in Ceredo, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Thompson Staten. She was a faithful member of the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bertha Duff and Eloise Staten; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles Staten and Melvin Clifford Staten and Nancy Staten. She is survived by sister-in-law, Juanita Staten; cousin, Phyllis Wilcox; dear friend, Cora Dixon; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Center and the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital for their love and care of Patty. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Rollins Funeral Home for the love and compassion bestowed to them throughout the years. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that the wearing of masks and proper social distancing be observed. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.  

