PATRICIA ANN TOLER, 68, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away June 9, 2020. She was born February 16, 1952, in Logan, W.Va., to Bernard Toler and Mary Lou Brown Toler Boothe. Patty loved her family and her 13th Street Baptist Church family. She is survived by her best friend, Donnie Caldwell of Huntington, and her sisters, Judi Toler Kozlowski (Jay) of Orlando, Fla., and Carolyn “Kacky” Toler Tornow (Mike) of Chicago, Ill. Surviving are nieces, Natalia Parrish, Dana Kubiak, Michelle Alex and Laura Nichols. Surviving nephews are Scott Rabb, Steve Rabb, Lionel Rabb, R. Todd Schroth and John Nichols, and many great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas Lee Toler, her sister, Barbara Jane Nichols. A memorial service will be held June 13, 2020, at 13th Street Baptist Church, 1812 13th Street, Ashland, Ky., with visitation at 11 a.m. and services at noon conducted by Pastor James Byrd. A memorial service will be conducted at Claypool United Methodist Church in Davin, W.Va., at 5 p.m. June 13, 2020, conducted by Pastor Rick Brown and Pastor Ollie Parsons. Both are Patty’s cousins.  Patricia Ann Toler will be laid to rest next to her father at Claypool Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting her family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Patty’s honor to 13th Street Baptist, Ashland, KY 41101, or Claypool United Methodist in Davin, WV 25617.

