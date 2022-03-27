PATRICIA D. OMASTA, 81, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel with Pastor Keith Wiebe and Pastor Jerry Matt. Burial will follow at Rome Proctorville Cemetery. She was born on August 29, 1940, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Elizabeth Hann Suiter and Garland Suiter. She was a homemaker and a member of Grace Gospel Church, where she worked with the missionary board and was involved in the Women’s Prayer Group. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Omasta; sons and daughter-in-law, David Omasta and Michael and Bridget Omasta; one grandson, Todd Omasta; and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Contributions may be made to the Grace Gospel Mission Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
