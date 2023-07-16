The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PATRICIA FERN WARDEN, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born September 23, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary McKenzie Newton. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Eddie Boy, Cork, Bob Allen, Kenny, Janice and Faye; father of her children, Doug Warden; two daughters, Gail Lynne Eplion and Lisa Dawn Eaves and son-in-law Roger Eaves. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Ward (Mike) and Joy Warren (Martin); one son, Douglas Warden (Jodi); favorite niece, Susan Caserta; grandchildren Tina Salyers, Nick Eplion, Roger Eaves, Todd Eaves, Michael Ward, Vanessa Heck, Travis Warden, Zach Warden, Madison Lynne "Bear" Warren, Kennedy Wheeler and Karsen Wheeler; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

