PATRICIA GAILE MILLS, 62 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born June 24, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy Brumfield. Patricia was employed at St. Mary's Medical Center, where she became more like family than friends or coworkers. Survivors include her daughter Crystal (Aaron) Woodard of Huntington; special friend Melissa Scott, who was like a daughter, her fiancé Dwayne and her son Kendyn, all of Proctorville, Ohio; two brothers, Noah Brumfield, also of Huntington and James Brumfield of Lavalette, W.Va.; as well as a host of friends and family, too many to name. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

