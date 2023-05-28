Patricia Gale Timler
PATRICIA GALE TIMLER, 80 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Mark Boyd officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. She was born January 14, 1943, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Herman and Elma Raines McGue. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert James "Bob" Timler and two brothers, Richard and Jerry McGue. Pat was a former secretary for Frazier and Oxley Law Office for several years and later retired from Green Acres Regional Center. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Bobbi and Jon Rutherford of Lesage, W.Va.; grandsons, Braxton and Gabriel Rutherford of Lesage, sister Judy Dean and companion, Walt Ellis of Florida; niece Wendy Smith of Florida; nephews Richard and Jeff McGue of Florida; Nick, Shane and Matthew Couch, all of Prichard, W.Va.; close friends Lisa Reynolds, Loma Williamson, Heidi Hatfield and family; and a host of cousins, friends and extended family. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and especially her social worker, Diane. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

