PATRICIA GAYLE “PATTY” ASHBY, 68, of Ripley, W.Va., wife of Harry Ashby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, with her daughter and husband by her side. Private funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 1 p.m. The services will be webcast on the www.regerfh.com website. Go to the obituary page and select her name and go to the tribute wall and click on the link. The service will start at 1 p.m. Patty was born on August 18, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Vernon Neal and Doris Meadows Diamond. She was a 1969 graduate of Chesapeake High School and was a member of Chesapeake Christian Church. She later graduated from St. Mary’s School of Radiology and retired from Tri State MRI. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-grandson, Justin Cassella. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Gina Montroso, and grandchildren, Sophia and Jacob Morrison, all of South Point, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Virginia Jefferson, Betty Merrifield and Freda Whiting; stepchildren, Donna Cassella and David Ashby of Fairmont, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their loving care they provide Mom and our family. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Applications for 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits available Wednesday in W.Va.
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- DANIEL JAMES COYLE “DANNY”
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- Local police are community problem solvers
Images
Collections
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade