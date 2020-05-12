PATRICIA GAYLE ASHBY, 68, of Ripley, W.Va., wife of Harry Ashby, died May 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She retired from Tri-State MRI. Private services for the family will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 14 with livestreaming from Patricia’s tribute wall page at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. 

