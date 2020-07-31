Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATRICIA JEAN ANDERSON, 83, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Monty Brown on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow. Patricia was born August 25, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Garland and Ella Lewis White. She was a homemaker and caretaker to numerous loved ones. She was a former member of Christ United Methodist Church and a current member of Westmoreland Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Darrell Anderson Sr.; her daughter, Sharon Kay Anderson; and all of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Richard Darrell Anderson Jr.; three grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Vergenz, Jeremy Vergenz and Eric Messersmith; a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Samuel (Charlene) Anderson; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of HIMG and St. Mary’s for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a favorite charity of your choosing. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

