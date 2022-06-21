Patricia Jeanette Adkins Adkins

PATRICIA "PAT" JEANETTE ADKINS HICKS, 89, of Upper Mud River Road, Branchland, W.Va., passed away on June 18, 2022, with all her living children by her side.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother of nine children, teacher, advocate for education and Teachers Union participation, local politician and Second Mother to many friends and family members, she led a full and well-lived life. Her sense of humor and laugh will be well remembered.
How to sum up such a life is challenging. Pat knew how to love and be loved.
She was born on September 20, 1932, to Walter and Fannie Adkins. The farm on Fez Creek Road was her hearth and home. She grew up on this farm and raised her children there also.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Donald Hicks (49 years of marriage); son Matthew; siblings Walter Jr, Ruth Adkins Lovejoy, Geneva Adkins Reed, Lewis Delano "Laney" and Dana "Wise"; and granddaughter Stephanie Lynn.
She is survived by her remaining eight children, Dawnetta (Michael) Burns, Samuel, Gail (Scott) Stapleton, Lisa (Eric) Northwood, Rena (William) Gesner, Daniel (Antonio), Joseph and Millicent (Alvin) Frias, in addition to eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brothers Waldo (Betty) Adkins, Carl "Fisher" (Sharon) Adkins and one sister Rowena Bonde. There are many nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends that will miss her surely.
Toward the end of her life, she enjoyed good company, a good fire, a good western and a bowl of cornbread and buttermilk.
How lucky were we, she was our Mother.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 with the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Bethel Baptist Church, Sias, W.Va., with Todd Pauley officiating. Interment will follow in Goldbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
