PATRICIA JOYCE HOUCHIN CORNWELL, 85 of Kenova, W.Va. widow of Robert "Tootles" Cornwell passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. She was born April 10, 1937, in Ceredo, a daughter of the late Vernon St. Elmo and Gladys Stewart Houchin. She was a graduate of C-K High School and later was a nurse at Huntington Hospital for many years. Pat leaves behind her four children, Dwayne (Diana) Cornwell of Proctorville, Ohio, Tim (Colleen) Cornwell, Steve (Elaine) Cornwell and Stephanie (Richard) Elkins all of Kenova, W.Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brandon, Ashlee, Blayne, Eann, Timmy (Trish), Emmanuel, Brittany (Becka), and Nick (Allie); great-grandchildren, Garrett, Madeline, Emelia, Jayla, Bryce, Evy, Barrett, Berkley, and Mylah; and one brother, Jack Houchin of North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Houchin. Pat was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church where visitation will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's honor to KUMC, 503 15th Street, Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
