Patricia Joyce Houchin Cornwell
SYSTEM

PATRICIA JOYCE HOUCHIN CORNWELL, 85 of Kenova, W.Va. widow of Robert "Tootles" Cornwell passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. She was born April 10, 1937, in Ceredo, a daughter of the late Vernon St. Elmo and Gladys Stewart Houchin. She was a graduate of C-K High School and later was a nurse at Huntington Hospital for many years. Pat leaves behind her four children, Dwayne (Diana) Cornwell of Proctorville, Ohio, Tim (Colleen) Cornwell, Steve (Elaine) Cornwell and Stephanie (Richard) Elkins all of Kenova, W.Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brandon, Ashlee, Blayne, Eann, Timmy (Trish), Emmanuel, Brittany (Becka), and Nick (Allie); great-grandchildren, Garrett, Madeline, Emelia, Jayla, Bryce, Evy, Barrett, Berkley, and Mylah; and one brother, Jack Houchin of North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Houchin. Pat was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church where visitation will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's honor to KUMC, 503 15th Street, Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you