Patricia Kay Amick Lynch

PATRICIA "PATTY" KAY AMICK LYNCH, 71, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Patty was born on May 15, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Robert and Bertha Amick. She was a majorette at Vinson High School and graduated in 1970. She worked at St. Mary's Medical Center for more than 15 years and as a nail technician. She married Wesley "Wes" Allen Lynch in January 1977, and they raised two daughters and one son.
Patty lived in the present and made it worth remembering. She loved her grandchildren and dogs; decorating for each season; and socializing, shopping, watching movies, and vacation with the Marauders, a group of lifelong friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis and swimming. Her animal print outfits and sparkly accessories were only surpassed by her personality. Patty brought fun, humor, and a gift to every room she entered. She was a master of self-deprecating humor, and her family and friends are left with many memories of wacky stories and jokes.
