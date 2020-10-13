Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PATRICIA L SUMNER, 84, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Okey Sumner Sr.; and three children, Timmy, Mark and Linda. She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Evans of Palm Coast, Fla., Kathy Dean of Lakeland, Fla., Kim Dowhower of Tucson, Arizona, Okey Sumner Jr. of Culloden, W.Va., Charles M. Sumner of Hurricane, Sandy Kay Sumner of Milton, W.Va., and Patricia Joleen Sumner of Hurricane; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Vernon "Butch" Peters of Kentucky. Private graveside services will be held. Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.