PATRICIA LEE (FISHER) DOSS, 91, of Huntington, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Chateau Grove Senior Living, after a long illness. She was born in Paintsville, Ky., the daughter of the late Simon J. Fisher and Marian Sturm Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily. Patricia (Patty) is survived by her children, Randy (Georgina) Doss of Milton, Celia (Don) Vargo of Huntington, Jerrilee Doss (Ray Felix) of Richmond, Calif., and Jeffrey (Tammy) Doss of Huntington; sisters, Barbara Camp of Huntington and Frances Edwards of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and a brother, Samuel Fisher of Charlottesville, Va. She is also survived by grandchildren, Catherine, Alex, Jenny, Becky (Neera), Abby, Miranda, Ysabel, Raymond, Aaron and Tressie; and great-grandchildren, Laila, Lane, James, Graysen, Jackson and Lily. A memorial will be held for the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church or the West Virginia State Special Olympics. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Social media runs off Herd’s Wells, WVU’s Doege
- Kenova community continues to petition against man's parole 30 years after crime
- Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfer
- Record quest set aside in emotional Fairland victory
- Watoga becomes West Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park
- Camp Landing Entertainment District continues aggressive remodel of former KYOVA Mall
- Former Knight Jeffrey living his dream with Dodgers
- Brad Smith takes over presidency at Marshall University
- Young Thundering Herd player Jackson dead at 71
- Ashland's Alexis Robinson courts new switch to ring
Collections
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: Art teachers attend professional development event at HMA
- Photos: New Year's Day 5K at Ritter Park
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Students move back into dorms at Marshall
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Boys basketball, Chesapeake vs. Fairland
- Photos: Tickers & Timbers World Ax Throwing League Winter Season
- Photos: Ashland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball