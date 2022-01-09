PATRICIA LEE (FISHER) DOSS, 91, of Huntington, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Chateau Grove Senior Living, after a long illness. She was born in Paintsville, Ky., the daughter of the late Simon J. Fisher and Marian Sturm Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily. Patricia (Patty) is survived by her children, Randy (Georgina) Doss of Milton, Celia (Don) Vargo of Huntington, Jerrilee Doss (Ray Felix) of Richmond, Calif., and Jeffrey (Tammy) Doss of Huntington; sisters, Barbara Camp of Huntington and Frances Edwards of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and a brother, Samuel Fisher of Charlottesville, Va. She is also survived by grandchildren, Catherine, Alex, Jenny, Becky (Neera), Abby, Miranda, Ysabel, Raymond, Aaron and Tressie; and great-grandchildren, Laila, Lane, James, Graysen, Jackson and Lily. A memorial will be held for the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church or the West Virginia State Special Olympics. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

