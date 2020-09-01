Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATRICIA MARIE BIAS, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. She was born in Logan, W.Va., to the late Rose Marie Samples Bowen and Vinson Damron Carter. She was preceded in death by an incredibly special grandmother, Minnie and grandson Zachary. Patricia was a member of Christ Temple Church, Huntington, W.Va. She leaves behind to mourn her loss, two very special daughters, Jackie (Rodney) Eplion and Lisa (Paul) Adams; grandchildren Russell (Nicole), Kendra, Lexxi, Harley, Jarrett, Rodney, Brandon, Brandi; also five great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Haylee, A’Leigha, Taylor, Lilly and Jaxon. Patty loved to be the center of attention and will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Interment will immediately follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Condolences may be given to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com

