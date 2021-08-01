PATRICIA MASON FRALEY, 82, died at her home in the early morning hours of June 11, 2021. She was surrounded by family and friends, and in the arms of her loving husband, Gary. In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by her children, Julie Rouse (Bob) and Michael Brooks (Michelle). Pat had five grandchildren, Joseph, Kathryn, Michael (Julie) and Kasey and Kyle (Michael). Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her mother, Julia (Parker), and her father, Hubert Mason; her sister, Vicky, and her son, Mark. A native of Memphis, Tenn., in her adult years, she was the consummate career woman, working as an operations manager and buyer for multiple private sector companies and the Marine Corps’ exchange system, where she was an international buyer for Far Eastern exchanges in Japan and Okinawa. Family was the driving force in Pat’s life. She was one hell of a woman … devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Traffic-stopping good looks, she loved the dance floor and live music. A wine connoisseur and a gourmet cook, in her spare time she enjoyed knitting, doing the daily crossword puzzle, classic movies and Sudoku. A gentle soul, Pat was particularly fond of her grandchildren, a nurturing grandmother who took great pride in their accomplishments as they grew, went off to college and started their own careers. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on August 7, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. She will later be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, awaiting the arrival of her husband, Colonel Gary Fraley, USMC (Retired). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her name: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
