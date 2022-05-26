PATRICIA McDONALD MOORE, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Logan, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Irene McDonald.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Martin "Marty" Moore.
Patty was loved by all who knew her. Her home was always open and welcoming to friends, especially the friends of her children. She was a very loving, caring and kind person who will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. She was a member of Gray Station Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish memories of Patricia include her children: Sydney Farnum (Mike), Tammy Wyatt (Charles), Kent Moore (Brenda), and Tricia Bowman; grandchildren: Christina Dye (Gregory), Anthony Farnum (Amanda), Ashley Brock, Bradley Broyles (Glory), Zachary Wyatt (Olivia), Chassidy Russell (Trevor), Erica Moore, Brittany Milhorn (Josh), Cody Nidiffer, and Dalton Rogers (Katie); great-grandchildren: Sam, Max, Molly, Juliette, James, Hunter, Finley, Saydee, Ayden, Eastyn, Kylie, Blakelyn, Nate, Madison, Bella, Zurie, Mason, Cooper, and Paisley(coming in July); her siblings: Jim McDonald (Velma), Donna Jean Osburn, Barbara Kay Watts; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. followed by a celebration of Patricia's life at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Brad Broyles and Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. A committal and entombment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Glenwood Cemetery. Her son and grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Moore family during this difficult time.
