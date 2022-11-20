Patricia McKnight Jenkins
SYSTEM

PATRICIA MCKNIGHT JENKINS, of Huntington, went home to be with her Lord on November 18, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born January 19, 1944, in St. Albans, W.Va. She is the wife of the late Larry E. Jenkins; a daughter of the late William Henry McKnight and Geraldine McKnight Swann; and step-father, Clifford Swann. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Rich) Nouza and Tonya D. Jenkins; five grandchildren: Krystin (Randy) Blazeck, Corrine Nouza, Alysha Jenkins (Travis Hagan), Camryn Nouza and Dylan Jenkins; and great-granddaughter, Paisley Siano. She is also survived by a sister, Dolores (Bob) Foster; brothers-in-law, Robert (Linda) Jenkins, William (Chris) Jenkins, and Jimmy Jenkins; many nieces and nephews; and two very special friends, Margaret (Fred) Reese and Diane Brown. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as an ER Chaplain and therapist, also St. Mary's Medical Center Pastoral Care Chaplain and Behavioral Health Psychotherapist, adjunct faculty - Marshall University Department of Counseling. She previously worked as a Traffic Manager, Martha White Foods, Huntington, W.Va., Ashland Oil Inc. Railcar Division, Ashland, Ky. She was the past owner of Community Food Stores, Inc., Huntington, W.Va., and ShopRite, Inc., Milton, W.Va. Her greatest passions were her church and the many thousands of hours volunteering with CONTACT of Huntington, Huntington State Hospital, Hurting Women's Ministries, Eating Disorders Groups for Marshall University and St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an active member of Riverview United Methodist Church for many years and now a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, by Rev. Shannon Blosser, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

