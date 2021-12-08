PATRICIA “PATSY” AGEE BROWN (02/22/1930-12/01/2021) was called to Heaven on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Patsy shook the earthly bonds of suffering and pain to sit with the Lord. A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on 20th Street in Nitro, W.Va. A visitation at St. Paul’s UMC will be from noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, is assisting the Brown family. You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.

