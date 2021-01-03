(MARGARET) PATRICIA STONE BRIGHT passed away in Huntington on December 21, 2020, as the Star of Bethlehem shone in the sky. Born on her father’s birthday, July 9, 1937, Patsy was a climber of trees from an early age and had many adventures with her best friend, Charlotte. Longtime resident of Linwood, N.J., and a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1955, she went on to earn her baccalaureate from Earlham College in Indiana. Married to her college sweetheart for 58 years, Philip N. Bright Sr., they made six moves to six states. Pat perfected skills of becoming involved and making friends. Always active, Pat enjoyed competitive sports such as golf and tennis and pickleball. She was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church in Linwood, N.J., and an active member of Sweet Adeline Cape Shore Chorus. She enjoyed her garden and book clubs and was never happier than with her hands in her garden. Her family and friends were the beneficiary of her dinners and especially her pies. No one could match her Lemon Meringue pie, and it, along with her mac and cheese, was requested repeatedly. As the dedication of a cookbook published in honor of her 80th birthday reads, “She is a woman who is quick to laugh and brighten your day with a smile. If you were around the Bright house near mealtime, a sincere invitation to our table was easily extended. There was always room for one more. She taught us the magical art of creative cooking. Each of us has our childhood favorites, and now our extended families have theirs as well.” The ultimate caregiver, after raising her five children she felt the call to return to New Jersey where she cared for her mother, father, husband and daughter until their deaths; all passed at home. There was always a beloved pet(s) in our house. Pat was always welcoming to all, mindful to be inclusive of everyone, and had a quick and infectious laugh. Having just moved back to Huntington after 35 years, Pat was tackling the challenge of getting to know her new hometown. Most recently she was enjoying becoming part of the choir at First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Eloise Stone; brothers, Robert and Richard (Dick) Stone; husband, Philip Bright Sr.; and daughter, Diana Bright. Pat is survived by brother, Dan (Ruth Ellen) Stone; sister-in-law, Hattie Emma Stone; children, Amy (Parker) Ward, Philip (Cyndi) Bright Jr., Tim (Scarlett) Bright, Paul (Nancy DiJohn) Bright; grandchildren, Parks (Alissa) Ward, Tricia (Mike) Derrig, Jessica, Allie, Rosie and Sophie Bright, Tim Jr., Jason, Samantha Bright and Caitlin (Derek) Snow; Melisa (Brian) Godfrey; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Blake and Peyton Ward, Mason Godfrey and Jennifer Bright; as well as a host of nieces and nephews who will miss their Aunt Pat! A celebration/memorial service is being planned for June 2021 in Linwood, N.J. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Ross: An invasive species is moving into Cabell County
- Suspects sought following high-speed chase
- Virtual ‘Candlenights’ lifts financial burden off Harmony House
- Shooting reported in Huntington
- Parkersburg woman wanted in Huntington shooting
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- Letter to the editor: Hospital workers took good care of COVID patient
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- UPDATE: Two arrested on drug charges in shooting investigation
- ROBERT MATHEW "MIKE" HOLLEY
Images
Collections
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: MU women's basketball team takes on Louisiana Tech
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 100th birthday parade for Lenville Mays
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students