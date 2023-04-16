PATRICIA SUE BRUMFIELD, 72 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 23, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Denver and Mildred Workman Johnson. Patricia was a 1968 Fairland High School graduate. She retired from Chapman Printing in Huntington, W.Va., and was a member of Vinson Memorial Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Brumfield and a sister, Pam Ward. She is survived by a sister, Joyce (John) Jones; one nephew, J.W. Jones; three nieces, Jennifer (Kim) Jones, Ashley Ward and April (Mike) Kellogg; seven great-nephews, Luke and Jayden Ball, David Bruce, Sam Epling, Bryce, Phoenix and Parker Kellogg; three great-nieces, Paisley and Irelyn Jones and Audrina Epling. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you