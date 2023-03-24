PATRICIA SUE RUNNELS VICKERS, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th Street, Huntington, with Robert Andre Runnels and Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. She was born October 6, 1940, at Huntington, the daughter of the late Roy and Ola Mae Scarberry Runnels. Patricia retired as an optician with Pearle Vision. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arvid L. Vickers Jr., a son, Arvid L. Vickers III, two sisters, Barbara Curry and Shirley McKinney, and two brothers, Ronald Earl Runnels and David L. Runnels. Survivors include a daughter, Lajounda L. Hill of Huntington; a son, Ronald S. Vickers and wife Andrea of Elkridge, Md.; four grandchildren, Tiffani, Denise, Brandon and Tara; five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Gaige, Journey, Jace and Kaileigh; and two very special friends, Sandy and Vicki. Beard Mortuary is honored to serve the Vickers family.

