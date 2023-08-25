The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Patrick Allen Foster

PATRICK ALLEN FOSTER, 70 passed away Aug. 23, 2023, at Riverside Health and Rehab in St. Albans, West Virginia. Patrick was born July 1, 1953, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Lillie Simpson Foster and CV Foster, both of who preceded him in death. A brother, Michael Foster, also preceded him in death. Patrick was a graduate of the Kansas City Foundation School for Exceptional Children and continued to work in the school's workshops for 15 years. Patrick leaves behind one sister, Marjorie Maupin of Overland Park, Kansas, plus many nephews, nieces, and cousins. We and Patrick want to give heartfelt thanks to Jeni Starkey and family for the special love and care they provided following his mother's passing. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, West Virginia, is assisting with arrangements for Patrick. There will be no local services. He will be interred in Overland Park, Kansas, beside his parents and brother.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you