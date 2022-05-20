BERTHA "ELOISE" COOPER ARNOLD PATRICK, 96, of Rockwall, Texas, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia passed away on Saturday May 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born on February 3, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va. Eloise was retired from Marshall University, a member of the former Highlawn Baptist Church and choir and active in her churches throughout her life. She was an avid sports fan and followed the Cincinnati Reds and Marshall University Football from the 70's till now. She still loved to watch her son play amateur baseball as recently as last November in Arizona. While in high school she reported the sports news on the Huntington High School radio station. Eloise loved traveling. Always on the go, whether going to ballgames, cruising the Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, Disneyland and World or a trip to the Holy Land and now a journey to Heaven and the arms of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husbands John W. "Jack" Arnold and Walter B. Patrick; four brothers and one sister Thomas Cooper, Robert Cooper, Morris Cooper, Pete Cooper and Phyllis Roberts; daughter and son-in-law Diane and Darrell Chapman; great-grandchildren Trish and Misty Stephens. She is survived by her son John P. (Robin) Arnold; two granddaughters, Connie Stephens and Teri Amer; three great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; five stepchildren through 2nd marriage; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
