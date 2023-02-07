PATRICK DWAINE WELLMAN, 59 of Midkiff, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Western Reserve Hospice in Westlake, Ohio. He was born June 28, 1963, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Delany and Carol Farley Wellman. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Wellman; aunt Norma Wellman and uncle Ted Wellman; and sister-in-law Angie Wellman. He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where he played baseball as a catcher and football in school. He worked various jobs in Cleveland. He moved to West Virginia in 1998 where he worked in pipelining, roofing and carpentry. He loved to raise a wonderful garden. He also liked to hunt, fish, and watch his sports and westerns.
He is survived by one brother, Terry Wellman; uncle Carl Wellman; aunt Shirley Wellman; stepmother Madaline Wellman; sister-in-law Sheila Wellman; nephew Joseph Wellman; nieces Ashley Ostolaza (Will), Melissa Smigelski and Christine Wellman; eight grandchildren, Kayli, Ethan and Olivia Meier, Penelope Smigelski, Adianna, Aliyah and William Ostolaza, Melony Wellman; special friends Jackie and Rachel Nelson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Paul Stevens officiating. The burial will follow in the Wellman-Bellomy Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
