PATRICK L. ARNOLD, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born July 19, 1950, in Kansas City, Mo., to George and Frances Curry Arnold.
Pat is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mona Orndorff Arnold, his son Patrick C. Arnold, wife Heather Cunningham Arnold, and cherished granddaughter Amelia Kate Arnold of Easley, S.C. He is also survived by a brother, Mike (Peggy) of Lakeland, Fla., a sister Amy Arnold of Huntersville, N.C.; sister-in-law Sue Arnold of Hillsdale, Mich., sisters-in-law Rosie (Ron) Wooddell of Huntington, W.Va., Carol (Jack) Schardine of Tallahassee, Fla., Shirley (Jack) Phillips of Gassaway W.Va.; nephews Patrick A. Arnold (Clare), Mike Arnold, George C. Pastorky, nieces Heather E. (David) Arnold, Kim Arnold, Skye (Ernie) Harrold, numerous nieces, nephews-in-law, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William Arnold of Hillsdale, Mich., and a sister, Hanna Reichman of Israel.
Pat graduated from Greater Latrobe High School in Latrobe, Pa., and Marshall University with numerous post graduate certifications. He spent nearly 50 years in the banking and finance business. He started his career in Philadelphia with Household Finance Corporation. While employed there, he had assignments in Pittsburgh, Pa., Huntington, W.Va., and Columbus, Ohio. After leaving Household Finance, he became Assistant Vice President with Society Bank of Columbus for four years. In 1986, Pat moved to Huntington to become Vice President and Manager of Commercial Lending at First Huntington National Bank and Bank One. In 1994, he moved to Sarasota, Fla., where he spent seven years as President and CEO of First State Bank of Sarasota, before returning to Huntington in 2002 as Vice President at Peoples Bank. Pat retired from Peoples Bank in 2015.
He was active in sports all his life, starting in high school in Latrobe, Pa., where he was a first team all-conference football player on the 1968 state championship team. Before earning his degree at Marshall University, he attended the University of Pittsburgh on a swimming scholarship winning numerous diving championships. He also attended college on swimming and football scholarships at California State University, Pa., where he was named to the football first team all-conference squad. Pat was a black belt in Karate, enjoyed competitive skydiving, became an avid golfer, and loved to fish.
Pat had been involved in numerous community organizations over the years volunteering at Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and having held board memberships on Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jeffrey George Hospitality House at St Mary's Hospital, Tri State Council Boy Scouts, Woodlands Retirement Center and Marshall University Quarterback Club.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington. The family will honor him with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Friday May 20, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 3rd Avenue, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m.
