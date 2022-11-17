PATRICK LEE BROWN, M.D., died November 9, 2022 in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Dr. Brown was born on March 29, 1947 in Madison, West Virginia, to Harry C. "Brownie" and Marvine Brown. He graduated co-valedictorian from Scott High School in 1965 and went on scholarship to West Virginia University (WVU) in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he majored in chemical engineering. After three years of study, he was admitted to the School of Medicine at WVU where he graduated with honors and was admitted to Alpha Omega Alpha. He married Peggy Lynne Church in 1972 and moved to Charleston, West Virginia, for his internship year. They returned to Morgantown, W.Va., for his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Cardiology. They then moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where he practiced for almost 25 years with Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG). He was part of the team of physicians that envisioned and developed the cardiac catheterization and open heart surgery program at St. Mary's Hospital (SMH). Pat held many leadership positions during this time with HIMG and SMH, including President of HIMG, Chief of Internal Medicine at SMH, Director of SMH Cardiac Catheterization for nearly two decades, Director of the SMH Non-invasive Cardiology Lab and Director of SMH Cardiac Rehab. He also served as President of the West Virginia Heart Association and on the Board of Directors for the West Virginia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology. Pat was recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and was an Emeritus Member of the American College of Physicians. Pat and his family were active members of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. He was on the Board of Directors of Guaranty National Bank. In 2001, Pat and Peggy moved to Lewisburg, West Virginia, where Pat worked until 2020 at the Greenbrier Clinic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. They were active members of Lewisburg United Methodist Church and Greenbrier Valley United Way where they served as Campaign Chairpersons. He was a member of Lewisburg Rotary Club and served on the Board of Directors and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Recently, Pat was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award by Governor Jim Justice. He also was honored with the Gifted Clinical and Teacher Award at this year's WV Chapter of the American College of Cardiology. It was well known that if Pat was not working he could be found either on the golf course or supporting his alma mater. He was an enthusiastic supporter of WVU, proudly serving as President of the WVU Medical School Alumni and on the WVU Athletic Council. He cheered on the Mountaineers and enjoyed traveling with family and friends to the NCAA Final Four, the Big East Tournament in New York City as well as various college football bowl games including the Fiesta, Sugar and Gator Bowls. Pat never met a stranger and cherished his friends, both near and far. Pat and Peggy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. He was extremely proud of his children and cherished most of all being a grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Mickey Brown. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; their children, Shelby Gleason (John) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and P. Alex Brown (Janna) of Elkins, West Virginia; his three grandchildren: Patrick and Callie Gleason and Harper Brown; two brothers, Gary and Jim Bob Brown; and a sister, Mary Brown of Madison, West Virginia. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 10th, at 1 p.m. at Lewisburg United Methodist Church with a light reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Pat was very grateful for the scholarship he received to attend college and took great pride in serving on the scholarship committee for Rotary. As part of Pat's legacy, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Lewisburg Rotary Club Foundation, Post Office Box 1305, Lewisburg, WV 24901. The memo should read: For scholarships in memory of Pat Brown. Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.
