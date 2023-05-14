Patrick Lee Napier
SYSTEM

The family of PATRICK LEE NAPIER, 49 of Clermont, Fla., sadly announce his passing on April 13, 2023. He was called home by the Lord while at AdventHealth Winter Garden Hospital, Florida. Patrick was born on February 21, 1974, in Huntington, W.Va., to Willa Jean Spence Napier and the late James Forrest Napier of Wayne, W.Va. He worked in the trucking industry for over 20 years. In his leisure time, Patrick enjoyed spending time with his son, working on his JEEP and anything related to the beach, oceans, or sunsets. He will be missed by so many including his son, Aidan Napier of Kenova, W.Va.; his sister, Jeanetta Napier Stalcup and husband Tom of Clermont, Fla., his brother, Forrest James Napier and wife Kodee of Groveland, Fla.; his nieces and nephews: Christopher Mills, Amanda Taylor, Nicholas Napier, Jenna Calhoun, Wayne Stalcup, Michelle Stalcup and Kolbi Napier; close friend Jessica Mathis along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. A celebration of Patrick's Life will be held on May 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Echo United Baptist Church, Rte. 152, Wayne, W.Va. A beachside memorial will take place on June 2, 2023, in Melbourne, Fla.

