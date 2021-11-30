PATRICK LEE RAY, 71,of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob Ray. He was born March 17, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Robert Lee and Bess Hicks Ray. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his sister, Marilyn Ray. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Ray; daughter and son-in-law, Tricia Ray McCullough and Billy McCullough; son and daughter-in-law, Andy Ray and Courtney Ray; three grandchildren, Will McCullough, Lennon Ray and Fletcher Ray; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Delores Ray; and sister Joanna Meadows. Patrick started his career in the grocery business at Tower Foodfair in 1967 and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1968. In the 1970s he went on to run the Wayne Food Center and South Point Foodfair before going on to become head buyer for Forth Foods. He later became part-owner in Ashland, Greenup and Poca Foodfairs before retiring in 2015. Patrick loved to spend time with family, friends as well as time on his farm and traveling. The family would like to express appreciation for the outpouring of love and support. Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. “We love you, Cat Daddy”
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Mexican restaurant serving free Thanksgiving meal for sixth year
- Huntington High tops Cabell Midland, advances to state championship
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- Police roundup: Woman arrested after girl reports assault
- Large smoke plume fills downtown Huntington after fire Wednesday
- Beloved Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook dead at 95
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- REV. JAMES WILLIAM DEMOSS
- JAMES PAUL DILLON
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA state football semifinal
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: 63rd annual Model Railroad Show
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before WKU game
- Photos: Thundering Herd falls to the Hilltoppers, 53-21
- Photos: Black Friday shopping at Ashland Town Center