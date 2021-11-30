PATRICK LEE RAY, 71,of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob Ray. He was born March 17, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Robert Lee and Bess Hicks Ray. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his sister, Marilyn Ray. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Ray; daughter and son-in-law, Tricia Ray McCullough and Billy McCullough; son and daughter-in-law, Andy Ray and Courtney Ray; three grandchildren, Will McCullough, Lennon Ray and Fletcher Ray; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Delores Ray; and sister Joanna Meadows. Patrick started his career in the grocery business at Tower Foodfair in 1967 and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1968. In the 1970s he went on to run the Wayne Food Center and South Point Foodfair before going on to become head buyer for Forth Foods. He later became part-owner in Ashland, Greenup and Poca Foodfairs before retiring in 2015. Patrick loved to spend time with family, friends as well as time on his farm and traveling. The family would like to express appreciation for the outpouring of love and support. Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. “We love you, Cat Daddy”

