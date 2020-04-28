PATRICK LEE ROWAN, 66, of Mount Ulla, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 2, 1953 in Huntington, to the late Lewis and Eleanor Nixon Rowan. Patrick loved music and theater and taught English at West Rowan High School in Mount Ulla, N.C. He is survived by his wife, Laura Ybarrondo Rowan; children: Brendan Rowan, Sean Rowan, Shannon Rowan, Darcy Hudson and her husband, Chris; brother, Mike Rowan; and his furry friends: Poco, Lucy, Buster, Scout, Nala, Clarence, Magnum, and Nico. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, N.C., is serving the Rowan family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

