PATSY ASBURY CYRUS, 79, of Wayne, W.Va., went to her heavenly home September 25, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Burwell Cyrus Cemetery at Wayne, W.Va., by Pastors Fred Ferguson and Roger Perry. She was born July 6, 1942, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cora Adkins Cyrus and Burwell Conrad Cyrus. Patsy was a member of the Wayne Baptist Church and was a graduate of Wayne High School. After graduating, she worked for the Department of Health and Human Services in Wayne, W.Va., before moving to Columbus, Ohio, where she worked at Woolworths, Sears Distribution Center and the Ohio Treasurer of State Office. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Ivolise Frazier and Maxine Cyrus; three brothers, Burl Ed, Cofer and Teddy Cyrus. Patsy was very independent and did things her way. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and taking care of her farm. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her great-great-nephew Lukas “Luke” Stiltner, whom she truly loved and cherished. She is also survived by her niece and caregiver, Peggy Thompson of Wayne, W.Va.; niece, Donna Sifford and husband Frank of Lavalette, W.Va.; great-nieces, Melissa Adkins and caregiver Delaine of Wayne, W.Va., Whitney Barnett and husband Bret of Proctorville, Ohio; great-nephew, Eric Sifford and wife Bessie of Wayne, W.Va.; great-great-nieces, Lauryn and Marie Sifford of Wayne, W.Va., Nora Barnett of Proctorville, Ohio; great-great-nephews, Lukas Stiltner and Eli Sifford of Wayne, W.Va., Reece Barnett of Proctorville, Ohio; and special friend, Zelma Brumfield of Wayne, W.Va. Patsy fought a hard battle and kept her faith. Special thanks to Dr. Eugenia Jarrell, Kindred at Home Services and nurse Kasey Smith, Hospice of Huntington and Fresenius Kidney Care. There will be no visitation. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
