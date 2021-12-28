PATSY CAROL JONES, 83, of Huntington, wife of Dale Jones, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. She was born January 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Patrick and Mabel Yost Massey. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Karen Jones; and daughter, Kathy McKinney; grandchildren, Courtney Adkins, Derek Jones, Shannon and Brian Stamper; great-grandchildren, Garrett and Connor Adkins and Owen and Oliver Stamper. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of Huntington

